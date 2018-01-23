Nasdaq ‘investigating’ bitcoin futures that are different to rivals, CEO says

The Nasdaq is assessing how to offer cryptocurrency futures in a way that none of its competitors have so far managed, the CEO of the stock exchange told CNBC Tuesday.

Adena Friedman confirmed earlier reports that the Nasdaq is looking into bitcoin futures, but did not give a timeline for a launch or if it will definitely happen. Though her comments suggest that the development of a product is indeed happening.

"We are continuing to investigate the idea of a cryptocurrency futures (contract) with a partner and we continue to look at the risk management around that, making sure we are putting the right protocols in place, making sure there's proper demand, and that the contract is different from what's already out there," Friedman told CNBC.

Rivals the Cboe and CME Group have both launched bitcoin futures contracts in the past few months. But speaking during an interview at The Sanctuary in Davos, Switzerland, Friedman said that the Nasdaq will offer a different type of contract.

The Nasdaq CEO explained the Cboe and CME offerings operate by tracking the price of bitcoin and operate in reference to its future price. But, the Nasdaq wants to offer a contract different from what Cboe and CME Group have.