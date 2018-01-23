    ×

    Special counsel in Russia probe wants to question Trump on Flynn, Comey exits

    • Special counsel Robert Mueller reportedly wants to question President Donald Trump in the coming weeks.
    • Mueller wants to ask Trump about his decision to oust national security advisor Michael Flynn and FBI Director James Comey last year.
    • Mueller is probing Russian meddling in the 2016 president election, and the question of whether Trump or others obstructed inquiries into Russian involvement.
    Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images
    President Donald Trump in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, January 11, 2018.

    The special counsel probing Russian meddling in the 2016 election wants to question President Donald Trump in the next several weeks, according to a new report.

    The Washington Post, citing two sources in an article published Tuesday, said special counsel Robert Mueller specifically wants to question Trump about "his decisions to oust national security adviser Michael Flynn and FBI Director James B. Comey" last year.

    The Post also said Trump's legal team wants to have the president answer questions through a combination of an in-person interview and a written statement.

    A spokesman for Mueller declined to comment when CNBC asked about the Post report. CNBC has requested comment from Jay Sekulow, a lawyer for Trump.

    In addition to investigating Russian efforts to influence the outcome of the presidential election, Mueller is probing whether Trump or others tried to obstruct justice in the investigation.

    Earlier Tuesday, the New York Times reported that Attorney General Jeff Sessions met with Mueller's investigators for several hours last week. Comey met with the special counsel's office in late 2017, according to NBC News.