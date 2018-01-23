Tesla on 'Autopilot' crashes into firetruck on California freeway

A Tesla Model S on Autopilot crashed into the back of a fire engine on a California freeway.

No injuries were reported in Monday's crash on Interstate 405 in Culver City in Los Angeles County.

The Culver City Firefighters Association Local 1927 union chapter tweeted out a picture of the crash on Monday afternoon. The driver said the car was on Tesla's Autopilot driver assistance system.

"Autopilot is intended for use only with a fully attentive driver," Tesla said in a statement sent to CNBC.

The firetruck was on the freeway helping after a motorcycle accident, the union said in an Instagram post. The post said there were no injuries.