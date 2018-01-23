    ×

    Trading Nation

    The bond bloodbath is overdone. Here’s why it’s time to buy, says trader

    Tremendous buying opportunity in the near-term for 10-year Treasury
    Tremendous buying opportunity in the near-term for 10-year Treasury   

    Bond yields have risen sharply in the past week, sparking fears of trouble in the Treasury market, but one trader sees a buying opportunity.

    Treasury yields were modestly lower on Tuesday. On Monday, the 2-year Treasury yield hit its highest level since 2008, while the 5- and 10-year Treasury yields hit their highest levels since 2010 and 2014, respectively.

    Fueling the bearish sentiment about the bond market, influential investors have issued stark warnings on Treasurys, which are less valuable as yields rise. Still, Bill Baruch with Blue Line Futures says the yield moves higher are overdone. Here are his reasons.

    • With the European Central Bank convening in Frankfurt later this week, this is a buy-the-rumor, sell-the-news event. In this case, buy the 10-year Treasury.

    • Elsewhere in international central bank decisions, the Bank of Japan on Tuesday announced no change to its short-term policy rate.

    • Net short positions in the 10-year Treasury have reached record levels, and the note's 14-day relative strength index is historically low.

    • As some influential bond investors have issued bearish calls on the market and traders have chased the move, the downside in bond prices appears overdone as net short positions have piled in. It would be prudent to position long in the near term, and look for a rally in the first half of February.

    Bottom line: One trader is planning to establish a long position in the 10-year Treasury in the near-term.

    Vote
    Vote to see results
    Total Votes:

    Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

    More From Trading Nation

    Videos

    Trades to Watch

    Trader Bios

    About

    Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

    Brian Sullivan

    Brian Sullivan is co-anchor of CNBC's "Power Lunch" (M-F,1PM-3PM ET), one of the network's longest running programs, as well as the host of the daily investing program "Trading Nation." He is also a frequent guest on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" and other NBC properties.

    Read more

    Connect

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...