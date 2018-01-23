Tide Pods are being mentioned every 6 seconds on social media

Consumer companies have tried all sorts of campaigns to reconnect with the millennial generation, but the social media infamy of the "Tide Pod Challenge" is not the sort of marketing Procter & Gamble would have liked.

Since Dec. 23, "Tide Pod Challenge" has received a total of 435,119 mentions on social media, according to Andy Swan, co-founder of LikeFolio, a technology company that uses social data to invest. On average daily, it's receiving 14,036 mentions a day, Swan said.

The challenge, which asks teens to swallow the laundry detergent pods, was created in 2015 but has more recently exploded across social media, much to the chagrin of the Tide brand's corporate parent.

P&G has vigorously sought to swipe down the potentially hazardous challenge, even bringing in New England Patriot star Rob Gronkowski to support its efforts.

A spokesperson from Procter & Gamble previously told CNBC it is working with social networks to remove harmful content, as well as with the American Cleaning Institute to provide information to college students.

"Nothing is more important to us than the safety of people who use our products. We are deeply concerned about the intentional and improper use of liquid laundry packs by young people engaging in intentional self-harm challenges," the company said in an emailed statement.