Trump says he will push investment in the US at elite gathering in Davos

President Donald Trump will push corporate and world leaders to invest more in the United States at the elite World Economic Forum in Switzerland this week, he said Tuesday.

"I'm going to Davos. We're going to be talking about investing in the United States again, for people to come and spend their money in the good ol' USA," Trump told reporters at the White House at a signing event for a measure putting tariffs on some solar energy components and washing machines.

Promoting manufacturing activity in the United States has been a major priority for Trump during his first year in office. He has tried to encourage companies — sometimes with a tweet — to keep operations in the United States or move them to America.

Trump is set to go to the gathering of political and business leaders in Davos this week. It focuses largely on finding shared solutions to global economic and security issues.

Trump's campaign for president shunned many of the things broadly preached by his predecessors in the White House, including free trade and a global security presence. He ran on pledges to change or scrap trade deals brokered by past presidents and to look out for the "forgotten men and women" of the United States.

Sitting American presidents do not typically attend the World Economic Forum because of its association with the wealthy power brokers of the world.

Trump appears set to promote recently passed corporate tax cuts and his administration's push to cut regulations in an effort to win investment in the U.S. The president will attend an event Thursday night with top global business leaders and government officials, according to Bloomberg.

He is set to give a speech to the forum on Friday.