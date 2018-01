[The stream is slated to start at 10:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Kirill Dmitriev, chief executive of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Azman Mokhtar, managing director of Malaysia's Khazanah Nasional Berhad, and Tadashi Maeda, chief executive of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), speak to CNBC's Geoff Cutmore about sovereign wealth investment.