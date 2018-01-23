'We're a racing team that was built to win championships,' says new McLaren head

Zak Brown is trying to turn his McLaren F1 team into winners again.

With the new season's opening race in Melbourne exactly two months away the team's executive director says he's excited because, "I think you'll see us leap to the front in Australia."



Speaking in Davos on CNBC's Life Hack's Live the former racing driver admitted that "last year was the worst year in the history of McLaren."

The team's poor performance was largely down to the disastrous engine partnership that began in 2015 with Japanese company Honda, which was ended at the end of last season.

"The last three years have been very painful," said Brown who believes that to be successful on the track the team need to first compete financially.