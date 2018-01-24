Check out the companies making headlines after the bell Wednesday:

Whirlpool stock sank as much as 1 percent in the extended session. The home appliance manufacturer reported mixed fourth quarter financial results. While it reported an 11-cent earnings beat, Whirlpool posted quarterly revenue of $5.70 billion. That figure was shy of the $5.84 billion Wall Street expected.

The earnings report comes soon after the Trump administration said it would introducetariffs on imported solar cells and washing machines. That news sent Whirlpool shares 5 percent higher in Tuesday's session.

Shares of Lam Research jumped 4 percent after the bell. The chip equipment manufacturer reported second-quarter results that beat analyst expectations. That report bested expectations, even as LAM invested heavily in infrastructure to capitalize on demand, Reuters reported.

Shares of F5 Networks gained about 3 percent after the bell. The web app delivery company reported first-quarter results that well beat analyst expectations on top and bottom lines. F5 Networks reported earnings of $2.26 on revenue of $523 million. It also gave strong outlook for second-quarter earnings and revenue.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands edged up slightly in extended trading. The resort and casino operator beat Wall Street expectations on both earnings and revenue for the fourth quarter and boasted strong growth in Macau.

Shares of Ford dipped close to 1 percent in the extended session. The Detroit-based automaker reported earnings per share of $0.39 on $38.5 billion in revenue. Earnings fell 3 cents short of Wall Street projections, but revenue topped expectations of $36.99 billion.