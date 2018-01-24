Baidu hinted at "a lot more exciting deals" to come in the video content space this year, after the Chinese internet giant inked an agreement with U.S. streaming giant Netflix to bring some of its shows to China.

The search giant, which is often dubbed the "Google of China," has a video subscription streaming service called iQiyi, which has around 400 million users.

Last year, Netflix agreed to provide some of its content, such as "Stranger Things," to iQiyi, giving the U.S. firm access to the Chinese market.