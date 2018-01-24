    ×

    Mad Money with Jim Cramer

    Cramer's lightning round: US Concrete could go higher because of state spending

    • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed.

    US Concrete: "I like that stock. I think that stock could have another leg up here once the states start funding more business."

    Ulta Beauty Inc.: "I want to see. There's apparently a lot of price-cutting. We've got to hear from the CEO. I don't like to hear price-cutting because I've got a lot of retailers that are going full-price and non-promotional."

    Dominion Energy Inc.: "Dominion [has a] 4.4 percent yield. I like that compound. It's a well-run company. I know it's down because people are staying away from those kinds of stocks. I want you to buy it."

    Micron: "You know what? Until I listen to [Lam Research CEO] Martin Anstice on the Lam Research call, which is going on as I do the show, I cannot opine on what I think about Micron because I want to see whether the supply-demand has tipped. I have not liked the stock of late."

    Lloyds Banking Group PLC: "No. If we're going to do that, we're going to do Banco Santander. If we want to do a European bank, we want to do S-A-N."

    First Republic Bank: "We like that stock. That's a good one. And by the way, can I just say I thought First Horizon was really, really good?"

    Advanced Micro Devices: "I think it's not as good as Nvidia, but I want [CEO] Dr. Lisa Su to come on because it is an inexpensive stock, but it's got Intel against it and it's got Nvidia against it and those are very powerful opponents."

    Watch the full lightning round here:

    Questions for Cramer?
    Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

    Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
    Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram - Vine

    Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    USCR
    ---
    ULTA
    ---
    D
    ---
    MU
    ---
    LLOY
    ---

    Cramer's New Book