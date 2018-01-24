Cramer's lightning round: US Concrete could go higher because of state spending

US Concrete: "I like that stock. I think that stock could have another leg up here once the states start funding more business."

Ulta Beauty Inc.: "I want to see. There's apparently a lot of price-cutting. We've got to hear from the CEO. I don't like to hear price-cutting because I've got a lot of retailers that are going full-price and non-promotional."

Dominion Energy Inc.: "Dominion [has a] 4.4 percent yield. I like that compound. It's a well-run company. I know it's down because people are staying away from those kinds of stocks. I want you to buy it."

Micron: "You know what? Until I listen to [Lam Research CEO] Martin Anstice on the Lam Research call, which is going on as I do the show, I cannot opine on what I think about Micron because I want to see whether the supply-demand has tipped. I have not liked the stock of late."

Lloyds Banking Group PLC: "No. If we're going to do that, we're going to do Banco Santander. If we want to do a European bank, we want to do S-A-N."

First Republic Bank: "We like that stock. That's a good one. And by the way, can I just say I thought First Horizon was really, really good?"

Advanced Micro Devices: "I think it's not as good as Nvidia, but I want [CEO] Dr. Lisa Su to come on because it is an inexpensive stock, but it's got Intel against it and it's got Nvidia against it and those are very powerful opponents."