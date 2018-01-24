Cancer could soon be spotted by technology 'several months' before it occurs

The chief executive of Nokia said he believes technology can spot cancer "several months" before it occurs.

Speaking at a panel at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland, Rajeev Suri outlined his vision for the future of medical treatment which included remote surgeries, 5G ambulances, and miniaturized wearable scanners.

"With these sort of products, you can start to prevent stuff before it occurs and we think through biomarkers you can even figure out cancer several months before it occurs," he said Wednesday.

"Think about how important that is when every month and every day is important to a cancer patient," Suri added.



Nokia has placed a big bet on technology and how it can shape the future of health care by devoting a new research team to the area. The Nokia chief executive said with the advent of 5G internet connectivity, remote surgery could be made possible as there would almost be no time lag in the data flying across the world.