Euro surges past $1.25 as ECB's Draghi holds course on monetary policy

A lack of clarity from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi on Thursday sent the euro surging to a new three-year high, while comments from U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin earlier in the day caused the dollar to stumble.

The euro pushed beyond the key $1.25 level after comments from Draghi in Frankfurt did little to change trader convictions about ECB's easy monetary policy.

The currency tapered slightly in later trading, up 0.53 percent to $1.2472.

For now the ECB has decided to leave its monetary policy unchanged. That decision is one which is out of Draghi's control, says Win Thin, senior FX strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman.

"He realizes there's not much he can do," Thin told CNBC. "He just can't stand in the way of this and try and stop it."

Draghi offered no new insights in his comments, according to Mark McCormick, TD Securities head of North American foreign exchange. McCormick noted that the euro punching through the key technical level of $1.25 could put $125.90 as the next level.

The single currency has gained more than 3 percent already this year after double digit gains last year amid a broad-based dollar sell-off that intensified on Wednesday when U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said a weaker dollar was "good for us."

Mnuchin, whose comments were a departure from traditional U.S. currency policy, said on Thursday that he was not concerned where the dollar was in the short term.

Against a basket of currencies the dollar fell 0.5 percent, slightly off its overnight lows that marked a fresh three-year low.