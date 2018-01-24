    ×

    Euro surges past $1.25 as ECB's Draghi holds course on monetary policy

    • Dollar slumps leaves greenback near fresh 3-year low
    • Euro rallies during ECB meeting in Frankfurt
    A lack of clarity from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi on Thursday sent the euro surging to a new three-year high, while comments from U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin earlier in the day caused the dollar to stumble.

    The euro pushed beyond the key $1.25 level after comments from Draghi in Frankfurt did little to change trader convictions about ECB's easy monetary policy.

    The currency tapered slightly in later trading, up 0.53 percent to $1.2472.

    For now the ECB has decided to leave its monetary policy unchanged. That decision is one which is out of Draghi's control, says Win Thin, senior FX strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman.

    "He realizes there's not much he can do," Thin told CNBC. "He just can't stand in the way of this and try and stop it."

    Draghi offered no new insights in his comments, according to Mark McCormick, TD Securities head of North American foreign exchange. McCormick noted that the euro punching through the key technical level of $1.25 could put $125.90 as the next level.

    The single currency has gained more than 3 percent already this year after double digit gains last year amid a broad-based dollar sell-off that intensified on Wednesday when U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said a weaker dollar was "good for us."

    Mnuchin, whose comments were a departure from traditional U.S. currency policy, said on Thursday that he was not concerned where the dollar was in the short term.

    Against a basket of currencies the dollar fell 0.5 percent, slightly off its overnight lows that marked a fresh three-year low.

    Cashin: Mnuchin's comments on dollar come back to haunt markets   

    Elsewhere, the dollar hit multi-year lows against several currencies.

    The Swiss Franc hit its strongest level against the dollar since August 2015, and the Chinese yuan since November 2015.

    Sterling gained 0.37 percent to $1.4294 after earlier shooting above $1.43 for a fresh high since the vote to leave the European Union in June, 2016.

    The greenback had already been on the defensive on trade protectionism worries fanned by U.S. President Donald Trump's decision to impose steep import tariffs on washing machines and solar panels earlier in the week.

    "Last week the dollar was under pressure on expectations towards the European Central Bank and Bank of Japan normalizing monetary policy, but the bear trend has entered an entirely new phase after Mnuchin's comments," said Yukio Ishizuki, senior currency strategist at Daiwa Securities in Tokyo.

    With a weaker dollar, the yen strengthened despite the Bank Of Japan keeping monetary settings unchanged on Tuesday and Governor Haruhiko Kuroda quashing market speculation of a shift away from ultra-easy policy later this year.

    The U.S. currency was 0.1 percent lower at 109.100 yen, after sinking 1 percent the previous day to a four-month trough of 108.965.

    — Reuters and CNBC's Patti Domm contributed to this report.

