Electronic Arts shares drop on report ‘Anthem’ game will get delayed to 2019

One of Electronic Arts' key games slated for this year is getting moved out to 2019, according to a gaming news site report.

Kotaku's Jason Schreier said "Anthem," which was slated for a fall of 2018 release is now planned for a launch in early 2019, according to three people familiar with the project.

The company's shares dropped 2.3 percent following the report.

The "Anthem" news comes after the controversial Electronic Arts' "Star Wars Battlefront II" release last November. Gamers revolted over the title's initial in-game money-making plans, which forced EA to temporarily turning off all in-game purchases a day before its official launch.

One Wall Street analyst downplayed the impact of a potential delay Wednesday.

The Kotaku report "would imply that the game release would still fall in its FY19. All else equal, this likely wouldn't have a massive impact to estimates; it raises further concerns about the production of the game if it gets pushed a second time," KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst Evan Wingren wrote in a note to clients. "These concerns are likely to be amplified given the recent execution concerns."

The analyst predicts "Anthem" will sell 9 million units for the game publisher.

EA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read here for the full Kotaku article.




