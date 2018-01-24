    ×

    Industrials

    General Electric misses on top and bottom line

    • General Electric is expected to report its fourth-quarter earnings before the bell on Wednesday.
    • Wall Street will be watching closely to see if GE cuts its 2018 outlook.
    • The company's stock has decline more than 45 percent in the last year as of Monday's close.
    John Flannery, chief executive officer of GE.
    Leanne Miller | CNBC
    John Flannery, chief executive officer of GE.

    General Electric fell short of Wall Street's expectations as it reported its fourth-quarter earnings Wednesday.

    This was the second quarterly report for GE under CEO John Flannery, amidst a tumultuous period for the company. Shares of GE slipped to nearly $16 on Monday, the lowest in six years.

    Results vs. expectations:

    • EPS: 27 cents vs. 29 cents expected according to Thomson Reuters
    • Revenue: $31.4 billion vs. $34.06 billion expected according to Thomson Reuters.

    The knife continues to fall unabated at GE, with 2018 bringing additional nasty updates for investors. The company announced on Jan. 16 it would take a $6.2 billion charge in the fourth quarter after a review of its GE Capital insurance portfolio. Many expect GE is looking to split up the company, possibly as early as this spring.

    Investors are evaluating GE's value through sum-of-the-parts analyses, looking to find which segments of the company have the legs to stand alone. According to FactSet, eight firms updated the price target on GE shares in the week before its fourth-quarter earnings — and all of them lower. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, which downgraded the stock Monday to neutral from buy, wrote in a note that the firm expects GE to slash its 2018 outlook when GE reports its earnings.

    The company's stock has declined more than 43 percent over the past year as of Monday's close, making it the worst performing stock among the Dow Jones industrial average.

    This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    GE
    ---