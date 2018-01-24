The J.P. Morgan Chase chairman and CEO expressed his strong support for the tax overhaul, predicting it will boost growth and job creation.

"I can't believe that people think having an uncompetitive tax system is a good thing," he said. "The real benefit comes over time. Competitive taxes [will lead to] more capital, more jobs, more companies investing here."

The bank said Tuesday it will spend $20 billion over five years to raise hourly pay for works and open branches in new U.S. locations in the wake of the tax cut.

"We're adding sales people, opening more branches," he said. "We think it is good for J.P. Morgan, and we think it's going to be very good for the economy."

Dimon played down criticism that the tax cuts were too generous to corporations, saying the benefits will extend to the rest of the country.

"When you make it sound like you're giving money to rich corporations, ... the fact is that is somewhat true [but] my argument is capital investment in America drives wages [for everyone]," he said. "We're supported by 40,000 vendors. When we open those 400 branches we're talking about, there's going to be hundreds of jobs supporting those branches."