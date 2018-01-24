Lebanese prime minister says he wants 'the best relationship with Iran'

'Iran has to stop meddling in Yemen,' Lebanese PM says 4 Hours Ago | 02:25

Lebanon must "deal with" Iran, Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri told Davos attendees during a panel hosted by CNBC at the World Economic Forum.

"Iran is a country that we need to deal with. Each nation must understand how it wants to deal with Iran," Hariri told the audience.

Hariri, a Sunni and dual Lebanese-Saudi national, took office in 2016 in a power-sharing agreement with President Michel Aoun, a Maronite Christian favored by Hezbollah, following two years during which Lebanon essentially had no government.

Shia militant and political group Hezbollah, designated a terrorist organization by the United States, is the most powerful wing of the Lebanese government. Funded and armed by Iran, it is also the vehicle through which the Islamic Republic extends its influence in Lebanon.