Morningstar’s top fund managers share investing ideas for 2018

Steven Wymer — Fidelity Growth Company

The Fidelity Growth Company grew 36.8 percent last year, with its stakes in tech and biotech helping boost results.

"We put together this portfolio over a lot of years. We found some good stocks, and we stuck through them through some tough times and figured out which ones were going to carry the water for us over the years," the fund's portfolio manager, Steven Wymer, said in an interview with "Power Lunch" on Wednesday.

For example, Wymer bought Nvidia back in 2008. The stock rallied 82 percent in 2017.

In addition to Nvidia, the fund's top holdings include Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

While the market has had a good runup, Wymer still sees opportunities for growth names this year.

"The opportunities should broaden out quite a bit. Not only is the U.S. economy accelerating, but the international economy is a tailwind to the market. Along with the weaker dollar, we're seeing some favorable business results translate back into U.S. earnings," he said.