Philippines telco signs $300 million digital upgrade deal

PLDT, one of the Philippines' leading telecommunications and digital services providers, and its wireless subsidiary Smart Communications have signed a $300 million partnership with Missouri-based Amdocs.



Under the deal, Amdocs, which provides software and services to media and communications businesses, will both manage and upgrade "business technology systems" that serve PLDT and Smart Communications customers.



The agreement will involve the integration of both machine learning and artificial intelligence. Business IT systems that serve PLDT and Smart customers will also be updated via the introduction of advanced digital technologies and solutions, while "intelligent operations" will be used to bring efficiencies in the delivery of IT services.



Manuel V. Pangilinan, chairman and CEO of PLDT and Smart Communications, said the collaboration with Amdocs was a "key component of our digital transformation to enhance customer experience, engagement and product delivery."



