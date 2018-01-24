Merkel and Macron will make a 'dream couple' to lead Europe, Siemens CEO says

As Germany moves closer to forming a new government, a "dream couple" that will lead and transform Europe is in the making, the CEO of Siemens told CNBC on Wednesday.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, Joe Kaeser said that combining the momentum surrounding French President Emmanuel Macron with the experience of German Chancellor Angela Merkel will shape Europe in a positive way.

"The momentum is in France, you have a very great leader, a smart leader, one that looks into the future and who you know still has a few years to go," Kaesar said.

"But then you have Angela Merkel, who really doesn't need to prove a lot any more. She has proved that she can step up to anyone, she is very smart and clear on what needs to be done... Those two together could actually make a dream couple."