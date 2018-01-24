Trump says he's 'looking forward' to talking to special counsel Robert Mueller

Trump says he's 'looking forward' to his testimony with special counsel Robert Mueller 36 Mins Ago | 00:54

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he was "looking forward" to being interviewed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team of prosecutors.

As he left the White House en route to Davos, Switzerland, Trump spoke to reporters, and said that according to his lawyers, he expected to talk to Mueller's team in two or three weeks, according to NBC News' Kristen Welker.

"I would love to do it, and I would like to do it as soon as possible," Trump said. "I would do it under oath, absolutely."

Trump also said that he did not recall asking Andrew McCabe, Deputy Director of the FBI, who he voted for in the 2016 election.

The remarks represent an apparent shift from the president's position on January 10, when he said, "We'll see what happens," when asked about whether he'd be willing to be interviewed by Mueller's team.