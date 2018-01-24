The US can build as many walls as it wants but they don't work, says former Mexico president

Fmr. Mexican President: Trump can build as many walls as he wants, they don't work 2 Hours Ago | 04:55

The United States has the right to build as many walls as it wants, but that's not the right way to approach border security, former Mexican President Vicente Fox told CNBC on Wednesday.

"Walls historically have never worked — the Chinese wall, the Berlin wall," he said in an interview with "Closing Bell."

"There are many more intelligent ways of bringing order to the border, of bringing security to the border," added Fox, who has been one of President Donald Trump's frequent critics.

Trump has insisted he wants a wall on the U.S.-Mexican border to stop illegal immigration.

However, on Tuesday Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said a wall was "off the table." Lawmakers are trying to work out a deal to protect young undocumented immigrants, known as "dreamers."

Trump responded on Twitter late Friday night, saying if there is no wall there is no DACA. The Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program protects immigrants brought to the U.S. illegally as children.

Trump is expected to release his "legislative framework" on immigration issues Monday.

That framework will include securing the borders and providing a permanent solution on DACA, according to White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Sanders did not use the word "wall" in describing the framework.