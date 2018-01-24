Dow rises 150 points to record high on strong earnings

Equities have kicked off 2018 with strong gains. The major indexes are up at least 6 percent year to date as strong earnings and a lower corporate tax rate help maintain optimism in the economy.

J.P. Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon told CNBC on Wednesday the lower corporate tax rate will lead to higher wages and spark an economic boom.

"I think it's possible you're going to hit 4 percent some time this year," Dimon said from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. "I promise you, we are going to be sitting here in a year and you all will be worrying about inflation and wages going up too high."

Investors also paid attention to the U.S. dollar, which hit fresh 2014 lows on Wednesday. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback's performance against six major currencies, fell 0.7 percent to 89.50 on Wednesday.

Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial, said the lower dollar "has commodity prices going through the roof."

The dollar has fallen nearly 3 percent this year, while crude and gold are up 7.1 percent and 3.3 percent, respectively.