    Dow rises 150 points to record high on strong earnings

    • The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all hit record highs.
    • Abbott Laboratories, United Technologies, Baker Hughes and NBCUniversal-parent Comcast all reported earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations.
    • Of the S&P 500 companies that had reported as of Tuesday morning, 77 percent have beaten earnings estimates, while 80 percent have topped revenue expectations, according to FactSet.
    Record highs for Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq at the open
    Stocks traded higher on Wednesday on the back of stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings results.

    The Dow Jones industrial average rose 150 points at the open, hitting a record high. The S&P 500 also reached an all-time high, climbing 0.3 percent. The Nasdaq composite also 0.1 percent and hit a record.

    Abbott Laboratories, United Technologies, Baker Hughes and NBCUniversal-parent Comcast all reported earnings and revenue that beat analyst expectations.

    "We've got a pretty good earnings season under way," said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives at Charles Schwab. "It's early but the percentage of beats we've seen thus far is pretty good."

    Of the S&P 500 companies that had reported as of Tuesday morning, 77 percent have beaten earnings estimates, while 80 percent have topped revenue expectations, according to FactSet.

    Equities have kicked off 2018 with strong gains. The major indexes are up at least 6 percent year to date as strong earnings and a lower corporate tax rate help maintain optimism in the economy.

    J.P. Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon told CNBC on Wednesday the lower corporate tax rate will lead to higher wages and spark an economic boom.

    "I think it's possible you're going to hit 4 percent some time this year," Dimon said from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. "I promise you, we are going to be sitting here in a year and you all will be worrying about inflation and wages going up too high."

    Investors also paid attention to the U.S. dollar, which hit fresh 2014 lows on Wednesday. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback's performance against six major currencies, fell 0.7 percent to 89.50 on Wednesday.

    Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial, said the lower dollar "has commodity prices going through the roof."

    The dollar has fallen nearly 3 percent this year, while crude and gold are up 7.1 percent and 3.3 percent, respectively.

