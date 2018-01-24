Economist Joseph Stiglitz and the World Bank's John Roome talk climate change

[The stream is slated to start at 13:00 GMT. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

How to tackle climate change continues to polarize the business world, particularly since Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. last year from the historic Paris climate change agreement.

DSM CEO Feike Sijbesma; Joseph Stiglitz, economist and professor at Columbia University; John Roome, senior director for climate change at the World Bank; and Syngenta's Chief Sustainability Officer Alexandra Brand join CNBC's Karen Tso for "CNBC Debate: Climate Business."