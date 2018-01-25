    ×

    Investing

    Amazon gets its most bullish Wall Street call yet: $1,800 price forecast

    • D. A. Davidson raises its 12-month price target to $1,800 from $1,500, citing optimism over its cloud computing business.
    • The firm's forecast is the highest target out of the 42 analysts who cover Amazon, according to FactSet.
    Attendees at Amazon.com annual cloud computing conference walk past the Amazon Web Services logo in Las Vegas, November 30, 2017.
    Salvador Rodriguez | Reuters
    Attendees at Amazon.com annual cloud computing conference walk past the Amazon Web Services logo in Las Vegas, November 30, 2017.

    Amazon's cloud computing business is just getting started, according to one Wall Street firm.

    D. A. Davidson increased its price target for Amazon shares to $1,800 from $1,500, representing 33 percent upside to Wednesday's close. It is also the highest target out of the 42 analysts who cover Amazon, according to FactSet.

    "We see two potential catalysts for shares over the next 12-month period: stronger-than-expected operating results from the company's cloud computing efforts, which we believe remains the primary driver of its share price and 2) due to its increasing mix of highly-profitable third-party sales (which surpassed 50% for the first time in 2Q17)," analyst Tom Forte wrote in a note to clients Thursday.

    The firm also reiterated its buy rating. If Amazon's stock reaches Forte's $1,800 forecast, the company's market value would be nearly $870 billion.

    Amazon's shares are up 0.9 percent in the Thursday's premarket session after the report. The company will report its fourth-quarter earnings results on Feb. 1.

    — CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this story.

    WATCH: How Amazon has changed the Seattle skyline in the last 3 years


    Watch as Amazon’s growth changes the Seattle skyline   

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    AMZN
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...