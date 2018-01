Data is expected to shake up sentiment Thursday. At 8:30 a.m. ET, jobless claims and advance economic indicators are expected, followed by new home sales at 10 a.m. ET and the Kansas City Fed manufacturing survey at 11 a.m. ET.

The U.S. Treasury is set to auction $28 billion in seven-year notes today. The size of three separate bills, all of which take place next week, are expected to be announced.

Investors will be looking overseas as the European Central Bank is set to deliver its latest monetary policy decisions Thursday.

The institution is not expected to make any major policy announcements today, even though it had previously signaled a growing appetite for revising its policy message in 2018.

Elsewhere, investors will be looking out for key headlines from the World Economic Forum, in case any major leaders comment on global growth or the state of the U.S. economy.