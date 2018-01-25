China and the US will find a way to solve their trade problems, private equity CEO says

This firm focuses on the rising middle class in China 5 Hours Ago | 04:04

The current trade tension between Washington and Beijing should not be a cause for concern, the CEO of a China-focused private equity firm told CNBC.

Although there is no doubt that trade tensions remain between the world's top two economies, the countries will eventually figure out a way to compromise, cooperate and grow, Frank Tang, the co-founder, CEO and managing partner of FountainVest Partners, said at the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

"I am personally less concerned about the U.S.-China trade tension," Tang said. "I think these are both very big countries, there [will be] give and take."

"Things can be done to create a win-win situation," Tang said, adding that "it's not a one-way dialogue."

"Win-win" is a favorite phrase of Beijing's foreign policy community, which regularly implies there are mutually beneficial solutions to every problem.