    ×

    Davos - World Economic Forum

    China and the US will find a way to solve their trade problems, private equity CEO says

    • The current trade tension between the U.S and China should not be a cause for concern, the CEO of a private equity firm told CNBC at the World Economic Forum meeting in Davos.
    • "Things can be done to create a win-win situation," Tang said, adding that "it's not a one-way dialogue."
    This firm focuses on the rising middle class in China
    This firm focuses on the rising middle class in China   

    The current trade tension between Washington and Beijing should not be a cause for concern, the CEO of a China-focused private equity firm told CNBC.

    Although there is no doubt that trade tensions remain between the world's top two economies, the countries will eventually figure out a way to compromise, cooperate and grow, Frank Tang, the co-founder, CEO and managing partner of FountainVest Partners, said at the World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

    "I am personally less concerned about the U.S.-China trade tension," Tang said. "I think these are both very big countries, there [will be] give and take."

    "Things can be done to create a win-win situation," Tang said, adding that "it's not a one-way dialogue."

    "Win-win" is a favorite phrase of Beijing's foreign policy community, which regularly implies there are mutually beneficial solutions to every problem.

    U.S. President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping arrive at a state dinner in China on November 9, 2017.
    Thomas Peter | Pool | Getty Images
    U.S. President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping arrive at a state dinner in China on November 9, 2017.

    The CEO said that President Donald Trump should address trade cooperation in his highly anticipated Davos appearance on Friday — even with the leader's emphasis on an "America First" policy.

    "We have been focusing on investing in China, so we would very much like to see an open dialogue between China and the U.S.," Tang said.

    He said that "open trade environment and investment" is important to him and his business, pointing to his work helping Chinese companies invest into Western technology and brands.

    "So I think that if there are less barriers [on] these cross border investments, that's all the better for all the countries."

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...