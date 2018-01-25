The Doomsday Clock timekeepers say we're now the closest to global annihilation since 1953

The world is the closest it's been to total annihilation since the early days of the Cold War, the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists warned Thursday.

The group of scientists, analysts and researchers moved the hands on the Doomsday Clock 30 seconds closer to midnight on Thursday, largely because of growing risks from the North Korean nuclear crisis and climate change.

The decline of U.S. diplomacy under the Trump administration and threats to democracy from online misinformation campaigns also convinced the experts to move the time line forward.