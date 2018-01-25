Trump wants to talk taxes in Davos. But the rest of the world is less enthusiastic

The overhaul of America's tax code is being met with consternation abroad, as foreign leaders face growing pressure to slash their own tax rates and warn that key provisions in the new U.S. law could violate international treaties.

Europe's most powerful finance ministers have alerted Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin that they have "significant concerns" with the law and fear it could lead to distortions in trade and investment. In Australia, Treasurer Scott Morrison estimates that the reduction in the U.S. corporate tax rate could dampen his country's economic growth by 1 percent. Canada's finance minister acknowledged Wednesday that America's move is forcing officials to take a hard look at their own tax laws.

"We need to do our homework," Finance Minister Bill Morneau told reporters at the World Economic Forum in Switzerland. "We are doing the analysis to look at ensuring that our situation for corporations continues to be competitive."

The simmering tension over taxes is just one of many potential flash points between world leaders and President Donald Trump as they convened Thursday in the snowy mountain resort of Davos for the annual gathering of global elite. There are new U.S. tariffs on solar energy and washing machines, reports of disparaging comments about African nations and loose talk by Mnuchin about the strength of the dollar.

But Trump's main mission is to tout the benefits of the sweeping new tax plan on an international stage – the record highs of the stock markets, the steady drumbeat of big companies announcing employee bonuses and the billions of dollars in investment that Trump promises will return to America.

"The economy is doing very well," Trump told reporters Wednesday as he prepared for departure. "I am going to Davos to get them to bring back a lot of money."

That is exactly what is making other countries worried.