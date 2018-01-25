Four triggers could cause a huge cryptocurrency crash

If it's true that the bigger they are, the harder they fall, then cryptocurrencies have been gearing up for a tremendous decline.

But, then again, maybe this is just the start for the great crypto bull market.

As of Monday, the entire cryptocurrency market stands at approximately $563 billion, according to industry site CoinMarketCap, which represents a more than 3,400 percent increase from the beginning of 2017.

With some cryptocurrencies soaring several thousand percent, Google search results for the space coming in at all-time highs and lots of people hoping for overnight riches in nascent markets, it begs the question: Just how far can this growth be sustained and are we in a crypto currency bubble?

I'm not going to argue whether or not the space is dangerously overinflated, but I am in the business of considering worst-case scenarios.

My company, TenX, provides debit cards that people can use to spend their cryptocurrencies, so I want to always be prepared for whatever the future may bring. So here's the question I'm asking: If it is a bubble, then what could make it burst?

Knowing that one person alone is hardly ever smart enough to weigh all the variables, I have set out over the past few weeks to talk to some of the brightest and most experienced people in the crypto ecosystem, to challenge them with the question of what could make a crypto bubble pop.

Finding an obviously right answer was not so easy, but here are some ideas we came up with: