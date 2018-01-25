After helping Conor McGregor prepare for fights, Hykso is bringing training to the home

FightCamp wants to become the Peloton of boxing 22 Hours Ago | 00:38

Connor McGregor, the mixed martial artist and boxer, uses sensors from a tech start-up called Hykso to measure his performance and technique. So does MMA fighter Daniel Cormier, as well as boxer Vasyl Lomachenko and the U.S. Olympic boxing team.

Hykso is now moving beyond punch tracking hardware and is bringing on-demand training videos to the home. The company has just introduced FightCamp, a library of boxing workouts available via subscription.

In generating monthly revenue, not just one-time sales from its sensors, FightCamp should bring Hykso closer to its goal of becoming "the Peloton of boxing," co-founders Khalil Zahar and Tommy Duquette said.

Peloton has become a fitness sensation by combining its premium stationary bikes and treadmills with a screen that offers workout classes.

FightCamp's workouts -- accessible on a range of Apple devices -- are designed for people who want boxing-oriented videos at a more affordable rate than Peloton's technology.