Rubbermaid-maker Newell stock craters 22%, unveils plans to sell off assets, close factories

Newell Brands' stock dropped more than 20 percent in trading Thursday after announcing it will restructure its business, possibly selling off assets, and could shutter as much as half its factories and warehouses.

The company said in a statement that it will explore strategic options for at least ten of its industrial and consumer businesses. They include: Waddington, Process Solutions, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Rawlings, Goody, Rubbermaid Outdoor and U.S. Playing Cards.

If Newell moves forward with all of its restructuring plans, the company's global factory and warehouse footprint would see a reduction of 50 percent.

The company plans to refocus on nine core consumer businesses, which generate in total $11 billion in net sales, roughly 82 percent of its fiscal 2016 sales.

The moves come a little over a year after its $13.22 billion acquisition of Jarden Corp. a combination of two consumer giants with vast portfolios. Investors at the time questioned how difficult it would be to integrate a collection of brands spanning Elmer's Glue, Sharpie Pens and Yankee Candle.

"It's a big and broad portfolio, the work will not be easy, but it will come together through great leadership," Michael Polk, CEO of Newell Brands, told CNBC after the deal closed.

Newell shares have shares lost more than 32 percent year-to-date through Wednesday's close. In that time, several consumer giants, including Newell on Thursday, have chagrined the increasing demands that pressured retailers are putting on them.

Martin Franklin, chairman of Jarden, joined the Newell board as part of the deal. He, along with Ian G.H. Ashken and Domenico De Sole, announced their resignation from the Newell board on Thursday. The three had joined Newell's board as part of the Jarden acquisition.

"While there is still much work to be done, Domenico, Martin, and Ian have helped management and the Board bring these two great companies together into one of the leading branded goods companies," the company said in a statement.

Franklin is an investor known for his acquisition vehicles like Jarden and frozen food-focused Nomad Foods. He left the board because of he felt limited in his ability to influence the company's strategy going forward, sources familiar with the situation said.

Those sources spoke on the condition of anonymity, because the information is not public. Franklin could not be reached for comment and Newell declined to comment.

Part of the company's strategy, as outlined in 2016, has been a focus on driving growth through innovation.