Oprah denies she wants to run for president: 'That's not for me'

Can't wait for President Oprah Winfrey? Keep waiting.

Winfrey might have laid rumors of a possible presidential bid to rest in an interview for the cover story of InStyle magazine's March issue.

"It's not something that interests me," Winfrey said. "I don't have the DNA for it."

However, the interview was conducted three weeks before Winfrey's rousing speech at the 75th annual Golden Globes. The ubiquitous television personality and entrepreneur provoked intense speculation about running for office with her address, which was steeped in the politics of gender and identity.