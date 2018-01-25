    ×

    Oprah denies she wants to run for president: 'That's not for me'

    • Oprah Winfrey says she doesn't "have the DNA" to run for president.
    • Rumors swirled of a possible campaign after Winfrey's impassioned Golden Globes speech.
    • The hashtag #Oprah2020 went viral after the speech.
    Oprah Winfrey poses backstage with her Cecil B. DeMille Award, January 8, 2018.
    Lucy Nicholson | Reuters
    Can't wait for President Oprah Winfrey? Keep waiting.

    Winfrey might have laid rumors of a possible presidential bid to rest in an interview for the cover story of InStyle magazine's March issue.

    "It's not something that interests me," Winfrey said. "I don't have the DNA for it."

    However, the interview was conducted three weeks before Winfrey's rousing speech at the 75th annual Golden Globes. The ubiquitous television personality and entrepreneur provoked intense speculation about running for office with her address, which was steeped in the politics of gender and identity.

    Almost immediately after the Jan. 7 speech, the hashtag #Oprah2020 went viral on social media.

    CNN's Brian Stelter cited sources as saying Winfrey was "actively thinking" about a 2020 run; longtime friend and CBS anchor Gayle King said Winfrey was "intrigued," though "not actively considering" running.

    Stedman Graham, Winfrey's partner of over three decades, added more fuel to the fire. "She would absolutely do it," Graham told the Los Angeles Times shortly after the speech.

    A recent Rasmussen poll found that Winfrey would have a 10-point spread over President Donald Trump if the election were held the day of the survey.

    But after being offered help starting a campaign, Winfrey told InStyle "that's not for me."

