Tesla and other innovators are creating a new category of transport: Dassault Systemes CEO 3 Hours Ago | 03:45

Rapid advancements in technology will help to create "completely new" industry solutions over the coming years, according to the CEO of software group Dassault Systemes.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Bernard Charles told CNBC on Thursday: "I think we are going beyond digitalization of the new industry, I think this is an industry renaissance."

Charles cited Tesla, Airbus and Boeing as having carried out projects of "profound" consequence for advancements in technology.

Late last year, Airbus, Rolls Royce and Siemens announced they had teamed up to develop a Tesla-style passenger plane to be powered by a hybrid-electric motor.

The aim of the project — dubbed the E-Fan X — is to replace one of four gas turbine engines on a short-haul airliner with the motor for a test flight by 2020. If successful, a second gas turbine motor would then be swapped out.

"I believe this century will be a century where there will be a fusion between so many domains to provide a new type of services to clients," he added.