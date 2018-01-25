Treasury Secretary Mnuchin explains why he's really looking closely at bitcoin

Cryptocurrencies need more regulation and their use for illicit trade, money-laundering and "dark trades" is unacceptable, global financial leaders including U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told CNBC on Thursday.

Speaking at a panel at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, Mnuchin and the IMF's Managing Director Christine Lagarde, along with Deutsche Bank Chairman Paul Achleitner, shared their hopes and concerns for the use of cryptocurrencies in financial markets.

"My number one focus on cryptocurrencies, whether that be digital currencies or bitcoin or other things, is that we want to make sure that they're not used for illicit activities," Mnuchin told CNBC.

"So in the U.S., our regulations (state that) if you're a bitcoin wallet you're subject to the same regulations as a bank."