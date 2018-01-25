Trump threatens Palestinian aid, then says he has a proposal for Israel-Palestinian peace

President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened to cut off aid to the Palestinians and then said he has a "great proposal" for Mideast peace.



"The money's not going to them unless they sit down and negotiate peace," Trump said while meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

"We have a proposal for peace. It's a great proposal for the Palestinians. I think it's a very good proposal for Israel," Trump added.

During the decades of peacemaking, the United States has generally tried to get the parties to come up with their own solution rather than putting forward any specific plan.