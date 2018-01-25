White House will support path to citizenship for 1.8 million young undocumented immigrants

President Donald Trump will back a path to citizenship for 1.8 million young undocumented immigrants who were either shielded by an Obama-era program or eligible for it, a Republican source told CNBC on Thursday.

White House policy aide Stephen Miller described the administration's upcoming immigration plan in a conference call, NBC News first reported. The White House is set to release its proposal on Monday.

The plan will also call for a $25 billion "trust fund" for the president's proposed border wall, the source said. It will call to limit family migration and end the visa "lottery" system.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said in a statement that he hopes the White House plan will provide guidance for the Senate as they continue to work towards an agreement. A spokesman for House Speaker Paul Ryan told CNBC, "We're grateful for the president showing leadership on this issue and believe his ideas will help us ultimately reach a balanced solution."

Trump had signaled on Wednesday that his proposal would include a path to citizenship for so-called Dreamers over 10 to 12 years. He told the hundreds of thousands of immigrants shielded from deportation and cleared to work under the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals "not to worry."