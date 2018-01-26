Big oil companies expected to dominate another solid year for energy dealmaking

Analysts expect big energy companies to play a major role in dealmaking during another solid year for oil and gas mergers and acquisitions.

Oil majors and large independent drillers need to shore up their asset portfolios after several years of underinvestment during a price slump, analysts say. Buying up acreage and acquiring rivals is a quick way to lock up future production as old wells dry up.

Global dealmaking in the oil and gas exploration and production segment reached $143 billion last year, the highest level since 2014, according to energy research firm Wood Mackenzie.

In 2017, drillers mostly focused on consolidating their positions in a few core areas and selling off other assets. Many made purchases that allow them to string together strips of land, drill more efficiently and improve their cash flow.