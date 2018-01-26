Hillary Clinton declined to fire a top advisor from her 2008 presidential campaign despite repeated accusations that he sexually harassed a younger female aide.

The New York Times first reported the story on Friday.

Burns Strider, now 52 years old, was Clinton's faith advisor on the campaign, and sent her scripture regularly during that time, the Times reported.

Campaign manager Patti Solis Doyle, after learning about the alleged harassment, advised Clinton to fire Strider. Clinton instead opted for other sanctions against Strider, NBC News reported.

The Times said the aide was moved to a new position.