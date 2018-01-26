    ×

    Top advisor from Clinton '08 campaign reportedly accused of sexual harassment, protected by Clinton

    • Hillary Clinton kept an advisor on her 2008 campaign staff despite him being accused of sexual harassment by a female aide.
    • Clinton reportedly said she didn't want to fire Burns Strider, a faith advisor who sent the candidate scriptures regularly.
    • The New York Times reports that the advisor was also fired from a later position for workplace misconduct, including allegations of sexual harassment.
    Hillary Clinton declined to fire a top advisor from her 2008 presidential campaign despite repeated accusations that he sexually harassed a younger female aide.

    The New York Times first reported the story on Friday.

    Burns Strider, now 52 years old, was Clinton's faith advisor on the campaign, and sent her scripture regularly during that time, the Times reported.

    Campaign manager Patti Solis Doyle, after learning about the alleged harassment, advised Clinton to fire Strider. Clinton instead opted for other sanctions against Strider, NBC News reported.

    The Times said the aide was moved to a new position.

    "The campaign had a process to address complaints of misconduct or harassment," a Clinton spokesman told the Times. "This complaint was no exception."

    Years later, Strider was fired from a new job heading the Clinton-supporting political group Correct the Record, in part for sexual harassment allegations, sources close to the group told the Times.

    Hillary Clinton's office did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

    Read the full report from The New York Times.