Cramer's lightning round: I would not sell Valeant right now   

Valeant Pharmaceuticals: "You want to own Valeant because Mr. Papa [the CEO] is turning that thing around. It's a long turn, but he's making it happen. I would not sell that stock."

Ford Motor Company: "It's undervalued, but I don't think it's going to go much higher. They've got too many problems, so I don't think you can hit a big one on this one."

W W Grainger Inc. and Range Resources: "Well, one of them is great: Grainger. They had a fantastic quarter. The other one just can't seem to get out of its own way even though Range was one of the worst companies last year. So I'm going to say stay away from that one."

Maxim Integrated Products: "No, [don't sell]. You've got to have a reason to sell. That company is doing terrifically. I wouldn't sell any of that one. It is terrific."

Andeavor Logistics LP: "I think it's fine. I think the dividend's safe. I think people don't understand that group. I think you've got a winner. And I think that, actually, that whole group is starting to go up."

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.: "Look, the company's a slow grower. I'm not a big fan. In that segment I like UnitedHealth and I like Centene and I don't need to go any deeper than that."

AK Steel Holding Corporation: "No. I don't want to be in a second-tier steel company when I can buy Nucor at a discount. And Nucor reports next week and I think the actual number's going to be OK this time."

Axon Enterprise Inc.: "We like them and the stock's been just tearing and I think it should be. We've been recommending it forever and it's right that it's this high."