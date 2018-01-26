–Democrats are slamming President Donald Trump after it was reported that he ordered his top lawyer to fire special counsel Robert Mueller last year.

The New York Times on Thursday reported that Trump told White House lawyer Don McGahn to fire Mueller in June, shortly after Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein appointed the special counsel to investigate ties between Trump's presidential campaign and Russia.

In order to justify his order, according to the Times, Trump cited multiple instances of what he perceived to be conflicts of interest. One conflict, Trump reportedly argued, involved a years-old dispute at Trump National Golf Club that led Mueller to give up his membership.

McGahn threatened to resign rather than carry out the order, the Times said, and Trump backed down from his attempt to remove Mueller from the investigation.

Some Democrats were quick to label the incident an instance of obstruction of justice.