First Look: Jay Leno sets out to fulfill all his automotive dreams

Jay catches up with comedian pal Bill Burr in Burr's dream car — a 1965 Buick Riviera. He then checks out the Nissan GT Academy where video gamers can compete to become actual race car drivers. TV and radio personality Adam Carolla hits the track in his Paul Newman-owned race car to see if he can beat Newman's track time. Finally, Jay achieves a personal dream by driving up the highest road on the East Coast — in a vintage steam car.

About "Jay Leno's Garage"

Hosted by legendary comedian and "Tonight Show" host Jay Leno, the series explores our obsession with all things automotive. From classic cars to supercars and everything in-between, Jay is hitting the road to discover the most exciting, weird and wonderful vehicles ever made and meet the passionate people behind their wheels. Each one-hour themed episode features a mix of stunts, challenges, reviews, and celebrity interviews that showcases the colorful history of the automobile. Whether he's exploring the story of an iconic brand, road-testing the newest super car, or investigating the latest automotive innovations, there is no wheel Jay won't get behind to tell the story of our love affair with the car.