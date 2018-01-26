    ×

    Investing

    Former MLB star A-Rod bets big on real estate, tech and financials

    • When it comes to investing in stocks, former Major League Baseball star Alex Rodriguez asks his daughter for advice.
    • He says he likes to keep it simple and focus on things the family is using every day.
    • He's no stranger to investing, though, and is now CEO of a diversified holding company.
    Fast Money traders talk big cap tech stocks with A-Rod
    Fast Money traders talk big-cap tech stocks with former MLB star A-Rod   

    When it comes to investing, former Major League Baseball star Alex Rodriguez likes to get advice from his daughter.

    "When the market is going up and down I ask my 9-year-old, I say, 'Ella, do you think Facebook, do you think Instagram is going to be really good?' She goes, 'Dad, I love it,'" the former New York Yankee said in an interview with CNBC's "Closing Bell" on Friday.

    Alex Rodriguez #13 of the New York Yankees enters the field with daughters Natasha and Ella during the pre-game ceremony honoring Alex's 3000th hit before the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on September 13, 2015 in the Bronx borough of New York City.
    Rob Tringali | SportsChrome | Getty Images
    Alex Rodriguez #13 of the New York Yankees enters the field with daughters Natasha and Ella during the pre-game ceremony honoring Alex's 3000th hit before the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on September 13, 2015 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

    Rodriguez, one of the highest-paid athletes of all time, is no stranger to investing. It started in 2003 when he bought a duplex. That investment has grown into a diversified holding company, A-Rod Corp, which focuses on real estate, sports and wellness, media and entertainment.

    "We usually like to invest in companies that we understand, that we're passionate about and we can bring our expertise, which is more than capital. We don't want to be just capital," Rodriguez said.

    His firm's latest investment is in Petros Pace Finance, which specializes in financing commercial properties that want to reduce their carbon footprint.

    As far as stocks, he said he likes to keep it simple and focus on things the family is using every day. That means names such as Google, Amazon and Facebook. He said he also likes Berkshire Hathaway, J.P. Morgan Chase and Bank of America.

    Rodriguez reportedly made more than $325 million playing baseball. He retired in 2016.

    Disclaimer

    WATCH: Former MLB all-star A-Rod breaks down a new $10 million investment

    Alex Rodriguez at eAlex Rodriguez at eMerge Americas conference in Miami on June 13, 2017. Merge Americas conference in Miami on June 13, 2017.
    Former MLB all-star A-Rod breaks down a new $10 million investment   

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    JPM
    ---
    BRK.A
    ---
    AMZN
    ---
    GOOGL
    ---
    FB
    ---

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...