Ikea sees 'massive opportunities' with artificial intelligence and virtual reality

In September, Ikea launched an augmented reality app that allowed consumers to design rooms in their homes by virtually test-driving furniture and home goods.



"Like most retailers, we don't know exactly where we will land at the end of it but our curiosity and willingness to create will be a guide for us," Brodin said.



Earlier this month, Marc Metrick, president of luxury department store Saks Fifth Avenue, told CNBC that retailers should not be intimidated by the emergence of AI.



"When you think about the online versus the offline experience, we don't need AI in our stores. We have 'I'," Metrick said.