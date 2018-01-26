VISIT CNBC.COM

Jay Leno and “the fastest woman on four wheels” test drive the 2017 Bugatti Chiron

Jay Leno shares what it was like to drive with the 'fastest woman on four wheels'
According to Jay Leno, new technology begins on the most expensive vehicles, and eventually works its way down. Yet it may take a while before the standard compact car can match the marvels of the 2017 Bugatti Chiron.

The Chiron is a $2.9 million, 1,500 horsepower supercar that can go from zero to 249 mph in about 30 seconds, and Jay Leno was lucky enough to take the technological tour de force out for a spin. Joining him was Jessi Combs, aka the "Fastest Woman on Four Wheels."

In 2013 Combs clocked an average speed of almost 392 MPH in a 1 mile stretch in the Oregon desert, cementing her place in history.

Combs more than knows her way around cars and motorcycles, aptly nick-naming the Chiron her "unicorn," and you better believe this car is magical. She and Jay hopped into the red leather front seats to see what they could do — without going to jail for speeding. And what they did, was go for a ride that was lightning fast, but still smooth as silk.

According to Jay, the motivation behind making a car like the Chiron is to prove it can be done, and pretty soon the results of that risk will be seen by everyday car consumers who have Bugatti taste on a Buick budget.

Jay said: "It's not the fact that it's the fastest car, it's the fact that it just moves the technology meter forward a little bit."

Check out more groundbreaking vehicles on all-new episodes of "Jay Leno's Garage." Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

