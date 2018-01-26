Jay Leno and “the fastest woman on four wheels” test drive the 2017 Bugatti Chiron

According to Jay Leno, new technology begins on the most expensive vehicles, and eventually works its way down. Yet it may take a while before the standard compact car can match the marvels of the 2017 Bugatti Chiron.

The Chiron is a $2.9 million, 1,500 horsepower supercar that can go from zero to 249 mph in about 30 seconds, and Jay Leno was lucky enough to take the technological tour de force out for a spin. Joining him was Jessi Combs, aka the "Fastest Woman on Four Wheels."

In 2013 Combs clocked an average speed of almost 392 MPH in a 1 mile stretch in the Oregon desert, cementing her place in history.