Trump accused Russia of helping North Korea. Putin would have his reasons

The Kremlin's interference could additionally be seen as a rebranding in the international community, according to an expert from Stratfor, a geopolitical intelligence firm.

"Historically, Russia has always been ostracized within the international community," said Rodger Baker, Stratfor's vice president of global analysis.

So, the rising tensions between North Korea and the international community at large could serve as an opportunity for Putin to redefine Russia's role in international affairs. By offering to become an arbitrator for peace talks and calling for de-escalation, Russia is hoping to build credibility as a conflict mediator and global voice for good, Baker explained.

Furthermore, if Moscow is integral to any progress in dialogue between Pyongyang and the international community, then that gives Putin some leverage against sanctions, foreign policy experts said.

"Once Russia is accepted as the mediator for peace talks between the U.S. and North Korea, they will be able to bargain for their own sanctions," Baker said.

Still, the Stratfor expert said he doesn't think North Korea tensions will ease in the near future.

"I think the situation is only going to escalate," Baker said. "Kim Jong Un sees his nuclear weapons as being fundamental to the regime's self preservation and is never going to give them up — putting any progress on peace talks on a standstill."