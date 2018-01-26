Trump accused Russia of helping North Korea. Putin would have his reasons

President Donald Trump made major news last week when he accused Russia of helping North Korea evade international sanctions.
Reports that Russian tankers helped deliver fuel to the pariah state underscore that contention, but that occurrence alone doesn't explain why the Kremlin would actively undermine the international community.
The reason, experts told CNBC, could be that Russian President Vladimir Putin is working several angles, including sowing chaos to distract the U.S. and creating an opening for Moscow to burnish its reputation.
For its part, Russia's foreign ministry has formally denied any participation in helping Pyongyang skirt sanctions. Still, foreign policy specialists said the Kremlin stands to benefit from tensions surrounding North Korea.