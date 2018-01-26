These companies are paying bonuses with their tax savings

|Aflac
|AFL
|Increase 401(k) match from 50% to 100% on first 4% of employee contribution; one-time contribution of $500 to every employee's 401(k) plan; offer certain hospital and accident insurance products to employees free of charge; increase overall U.S. investment by $250 million over 3 - 5 years.
|Alaska Air
|ALK
|One-time bonus of $1,000 for 23,000 employees and $118 million in incentive bonuses
|American Airlines
|AAL
|One-time bonus of $1,000 to around 130,000 employees
|Apple
|AAPL
|$2,500 in restricted stock units to most employees
|AT&T
|T
|One-time $1,000 bonus to more than 200,000 U.S. employees; invest additional $1 billion in the U.S. in 2018.
|Bancorp South
|BXS
|$10 million investment in employees, including pay increases and one-time bonuses
|Bank of America
|BAC
|One-time $1,000 bonus for U.S. employees earning up to $150,000 per year, about 145,000 teammates"
|BB&T
|BBT
|One-time $1,200 bonus for about 27,000 employees; raise minimum wage from $12/hour to $15/hour; donate $100 million to philanthropic fund.
|Boeing
|BA
|$300 million committed to charitable giving, workforce development and workplace facility enhancements
|Charles Schwab
|SCHW
|$1,000 bonus to around 9,000 non-executive employees last year, anticipating the tax law change and in response to the company's strong financial performance."
|Citizens Financial Group
|CFG
|One-time $1,000 bonus to around 12,500 employees.
|Comcast Corp
|CMCSA
|$1,000 bonuses for more than 100,000 workers
|Comerica
|CMA
|One-time $1,000 bonus to 4,500 non-officer employees; raise minimum wage to $15/hour.
|Discover
|DFS
|One-time $1,000 bonus to more than 15,000 non-executive employees.
|Disney
|DIS
|One-time $1,000 cash bonus for more than 125,000 employees; intital $50 educational investment
|FedEx
|FDX
|Invest over $200 million in pay raises, about two-thirds of which will go to hourly team members; contribute $1.5 billion to pension plan"
|Fifth Third
|FITB
|One-time $1,000 bonus to 13,500 employees, raise minimum wage to $15/hour.
|Home Depot
|HD
|One-time cash bonus up to $1,000 for U.S. hourly associates in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2017
|Honeywell
|HON
|Increase 401(k) match for employees in the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico.
|JPMorgan Chase
|JPM
|Hire 4,000 employees and open up to 400 new Chase branches, increase minimum wage to $15 to $18/hour for 22,000 employees.
|Kansas City Southern
|KSU
|One-time $1,000 bonus to qualified, non-executive employees in the U.S. and Mexico.
|M&T Bank
|MTB
|Increase minimum wage to $14 to $16/hour, depending on geography.
|PNC Financial
|PNC
|$1,000 bonuses for about 47,500 employees in first quarter of 2018; raise minimum wage to $15/hour by year end; additional $1,500 to pension accounts for employees in the defined benefit pension plan
|Regions Financial
|RF
|Increase minimum wage to $15/hour, affecting around 25% of workforce; contribute $40 million to foundation; increase capex budget by $100 million for 2018
|Southwest
|LUV
|$1,000 cash bonus to all fulltime and part-time employees; incremental $5 million in chartible giving
|Starbucks
|SBUX
|Wage increase for all U.S. hourly and salaried partners totalling around $120 million; "partner and family sick time" benefit for all U.S. employees; 2018 stock grant with one-year vest
|Travelers Cos
|TRV
|$1,000 bonus to 14,000 employees with base salary less than $75,000; increase minimum wage to $15/hour
|U.S. Bank
|USB
|One-time $1,000 bonus to nearly 60,000 employees; raise minimum wage to $15/hour
|Verizon
|VZ
|Employees other than top management to receive 50 shares of restricted stock.
|Visa
|V
|Increase 401(k) contribution to 10 percent of base salary
|Walmart
|WMT
|One-time cash bonus of up to $1,000 to eligible employees; raise starting wage to $11/hour in the U.S.; expand maternity and parental leave benefits
|Washington Federal
|WAFD
|Employees "in good standing" and earning less than $100k will get 5% increase on top of normal merit increase; unspecified investments in training and development
|Waste Management
|WM
|One-time $2,000 to every North American employee not in a bonus or sales-incentive plan, around 34,000 employees
|Wells Fargo
|WFC
|Raise minimum wage to $15/hour, target $400 million in 2018 philanthropic contributions.
|Zions
|ZION
|Increase compensation of more than 40% of employees; $1,000 bonuses to nearly 80% of employees this year; contribute $12 million to charitable foundation