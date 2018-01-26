Wynn shares tumble 8% after reports of 'decades-long pattern of sexual misconduct' by CEO Steve Wynn

A manicurist who worked at Wynn's flagship casino recounted an incident with Wynn in 2005, telling the newspaper that he forced her to have sex in his office. Colleagues recounted her returning to the on-site salon visibly distressed, the report says, and she told others Wynn pressured her to take her clothes off and lie on the massage table kept at his office. Those people she told about the incident recounted to the newspaper that the manicurist did not want to have sex with Wynn, but said he was persistent in his demands.

The WSJ said it contacted over 150 current and former employees. The majority of those who spoke worried that talking to the media would hurt their job opportunities, citing Wynn's vast and powerful influence throughout Nevada and the casino industry.

In a written response to the Journal, Wynn said that "the idea that I ever assaulted any woman is preposterous."

"We find ourselves in a world where people can make allegations, regardless of the truth, and a person is left with the choice of weathering insulting publicity or engaging in multi-year lawsuits. It is deplorable for anyone to find themselves in this situation," Wynn said in the statement.

Wynn Resorts provided the following statement to CNBC:

The recent allegations about Mr. Wynn reflect allegations made in court hearings by Mr. Wynn's ex-wife, Elaine Wynn, in her legal battle with him and the company. It is clear that Mr. Wynn's ex-wife has sought to use a negative public relations campaign to achieve what she has been unable to do in the courtroom: tarnish the reputation of Mr. Wynn in an attempt to pressure a revised divorce settlement from him. It is noteworthy that although Ms. Wynn says she knew about the 2005 allegations involving Mr. Wynn in 2009, she never made them known to the board of directors, of which she was then a member, and she did not raise them until after Mr. Wynn remarried and the shareholders of Wynn Resorts voted not to elect her to the board. Wynn Resorts is committed to operating with the highest ethical standards and maintaining a safe and respectful culture that has made Wynn Resorts the employer of choice for 23,000 employees worldwide. The Company requires all employees to receive annual anti-harassment training and offers an independent hotline that any employee can use anonymously, without fear of retaliation. Since the inception of the company, not one complaint was made to that hotline regarding Mr. Wynn.

