Casino magnate Steve Wynn resigned from his post as head of the Republican National Committee's finance committee, as the billionaire was battered by claims of sexual misconduct that have sent his company's stock reeling.

In a brief statement, RNC Chair Ronna Romney-McDaniel confirmed that Wynn — a prominent supporter of President Donald Trump — had stepped aside in the wake of detailed and numerous allegations against him. Wynn was a prolific fundraiser for the RNC, and donated thousands of dollars to Trump's inauguration effort, as well as an assortment of GOP candidates.

"Today I accepted Steve Wynn's resignation as Republican National Committee Finance Chair," McDaniel said on Saturday.

On Friday, Wynn Resorts stock plunged more than 10 percent after The Wall Street Journal reported allegations that its billionaire CEO engaged in sexual misconduct over a course of years.

Dozens of people familiar with the allegations described Wynn as having engaged in a pattern of harassment over a lengthy period of time, resulting in financial settlements. Wynn responded to the publication by saying the suggestion of his having acted improperly with women was "preposterous."

The allegations surrounding Wynn put the RNC and Trump in a delicate spot. After movie mogul Harvey Weinstein was battered by allegations, numerous Republicans called on Democrats to return the donations given to the party and its candidates — and some political observers are already calling on the GOP to do the same.

--CNBC's Michael Sheetz contributed to this article.