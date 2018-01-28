Victorian-era photos of tech devices are inspiring today's virtual reality engineers

There's a running joke in the industry of virtual and augmented reality: Some of the world's top engineers are working on figuring out how to make it look like a whale is jumping out of your living room floor.

There seems to be a market for creating virtual fantasy worlds, like those in a video game, and for augmented reality, like video filters and job training programs.

But photography company Getty, which is working with companies like Google, found its inspiration in a different place: Technology that was invented 150 years ago.

In the 19th century, the London Stereoscopic Company created a headset-like device that combined a pair of photographs taken a fraction of a second apart — which you could call the first iteration of VR.